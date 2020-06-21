OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $264.57

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.57 and traded as high as $270.60. OneSavings Bank shares last traded at $263.80, with a volume of 1,077,225 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.07) target price (down previously from GBX 390 ($4.96)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.17).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 264.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 333.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05.

In related news, insider Jason Elphick sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.13), for a total transaction of £14,582.88 ($18,560.37).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

