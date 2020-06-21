Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.69. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

