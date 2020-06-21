Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $6,132,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.91. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.