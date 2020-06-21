Oilex (LON:OEX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.11. Oilex shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 5,842,095 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

