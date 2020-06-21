OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.59 million.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,846,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 509,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 956,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.