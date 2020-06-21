Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $623.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

