Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.45. Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 24,200 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

