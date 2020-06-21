Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.45. Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 24,200 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.
About Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
