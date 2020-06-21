Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.23. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
