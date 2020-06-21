Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.23. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the first quarter worth $243,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 58.4% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

