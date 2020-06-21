Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

