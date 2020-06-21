Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.68. Novelion Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Novelion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novelion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.