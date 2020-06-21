Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $14.35. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 649,800 shares traded.

NIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.71 million. Analysts forecast that Niu Technologies – will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.