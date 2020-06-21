NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 278.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after acquiring an additional 638,081 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $242.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.21.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,170,769. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.