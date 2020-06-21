Nextdc (ASX:NXT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.39

Nextdc Ltd (ASX:NXT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $9.66. Nextdc shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 2,362,398 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -277.65.

Get Nextdc alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Scroggie acquired 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.80 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,998.80 ($21,275.74). Also, insider Sharon Warburton 32,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers on-demand services to support outsourced data center infrastructure and cloud connectivity for enterprises; data center professional services for the project life cycle, including technical advisory, migration planning, project management, deliveries, building, and operational infrastructure support; on-site technical assistance services; and data center-as-a-service and connectivity-as-a-service service products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.