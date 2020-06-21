Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.49.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $453.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $458.97. The company has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $429.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,754,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

