NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

NSTG stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $52,314.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $58,193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock worth $169,110 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.