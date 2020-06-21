Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Nabtesco has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $30.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.03.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $630.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

