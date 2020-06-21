Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MLLGF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mullen Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MLLGF stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.