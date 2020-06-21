Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of General Motors worth $128,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 329,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 436,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

