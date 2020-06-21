Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Boston Properties worth $160,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.