Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,593 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.52% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $149,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $53.25 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

