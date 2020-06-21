Morgan Stanley Has $159.92 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of American Water Works worth $159,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 143.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Cfra lowered their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

NYSE:AWK opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

