Morgan Stanley Has $135.79 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,306,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Boston Scientific worth $135,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 93.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 67.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 842,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 567.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,179,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,465 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 764,000.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 639.2% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 264,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 228,809 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CSFB boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.