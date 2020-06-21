Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Ferrari worth $134,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.74. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.32 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

