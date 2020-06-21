MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.50

Shares of MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and traded as high as $52.75. MONARCH CEM CO/SH shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 650 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27.

About MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MONARCH CEM CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONARCH CEM CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.