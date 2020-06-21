Michelle McGrade Buys 24,467 Shares of Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) Stock

Diverse Income Trust PLC (LON:DIVI) insider Michelle McGrade acquired 24,467 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £20,062.94 ($25,535.12).

Shares of DIVI stock opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.57. Diverse Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 51.50 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%.

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

