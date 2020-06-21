Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.45 and traded as low as $7.78. Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mexico Equity and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 119,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexico Equity and Income Fund by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 250,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 117,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

