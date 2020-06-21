Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

