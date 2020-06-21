Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,240 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $915,811,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $125,937,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD opened at $235.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

