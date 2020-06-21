Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $456.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.02. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $513.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,079 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

