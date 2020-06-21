Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,231 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 947,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,411,000 after purchasing an additional 109,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.