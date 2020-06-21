Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,736.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $129.54 and a 52-week high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.