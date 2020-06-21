Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,714 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

