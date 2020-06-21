Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,131 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.