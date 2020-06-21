Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,726 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

