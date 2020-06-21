Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,010 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,326,000 after buying an additional 102,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after purchasing an additional 376,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Incyte stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

