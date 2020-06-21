Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 1,793.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Davita during the 4th quarter worth about $2,835,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $437,560.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,109 shares of company stock worth $989,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

