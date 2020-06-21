Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,106 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $192,374.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.95.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

