Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,601 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 369.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $89.34 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.