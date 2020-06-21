Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5,941.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.80 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

