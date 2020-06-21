Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 35,087.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

NYSE DPZ opened at $378.41 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

