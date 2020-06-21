Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 107.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 71.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Timken stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.81. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

