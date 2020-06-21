Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,216.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Tesla by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,622 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.78.

TSLA stock opened at $1,000.90 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,027.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $848.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $640.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,124.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

