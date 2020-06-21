Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $9,149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

LAMR opened at $74.37 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

