Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kroger by 4,005.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kroger by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.73.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.