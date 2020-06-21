Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $178.66 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden purchased 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.77 per share, with a total value of $600,864.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,183 shares of company stock worth $800,704. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

