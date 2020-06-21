Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $79.79 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.