Medusa Mining (ASX:MML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.69. Medusa Mining shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 56,140 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2.79.

About Medusa Mining (ASX:MML)

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O mine covering 596 square kilometers located in the Philippines.

