Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $752.56

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $752.56 and traded as low as $727.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $725.00, with a volume of 1,960 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.18) price objective (down previously from GBX 875 ($11.14)) on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $195.31 million and a PE ratio of 23.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 717.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 752.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.