Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

MTRN stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 1,012.1% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 129,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

