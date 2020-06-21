Massimo Tosato Acquires 1,000 Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £1,630 ($2,074.58).

LON MNG opened at GBX 160.45 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.66. M&G Plc has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.10) and a one year high of £113.95 ($145.03).

MNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.40 ($2.83).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

